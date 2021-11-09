On the clock: Positive reviews for pitch clocks in minors

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Famous for being counted in outs instead of minutes, baseball might soon be ready to go on the clock. Officials from Major League Baseball were encouraged by experiments with pitch clocks in the minor leagues this season, and executives at this week’s general manager meetings in Southern California have largely been on board with adopting a timer between pitches to help speed pace of play. The pitch clock was tested at Low-A West in 2021 and helped shrink the average time of nine-inning games to 2 hours, 41 minutes, compared to 3:02 in games without a clock.