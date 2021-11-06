Sacramento State routs Cal Poly 41-9 in key Big Sky matchup

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Skattebo ran for two touchdowns and Sacramento State routed Cal Poly 41-9 in a key Big Sky Conference matchup. With the win, Sacramento State (7-2, 6-0) keeps pace with Montana State atop the conference standings with two games remaining. Skattebo had a 23-yard touchdown run to cap the Hornets’ opening series. He added a 2-yard score late in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 33-9. Spencer Brasch completed 19 of 26 passes for 225 yards that included a 15-yard touchdown pass to Zedakiah Centers for Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6).