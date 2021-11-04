Arizona QB Murray misses practice again with injured ankle

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray didn’t practice for a second straight day on Thursday because of an injured ankle, casting doubt on his status for the team’s upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Murray hurt his left ankle on the final drive of Arizona’s 24-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Thursday, which was the team’s first loss of the season. Arizona’s backup quarterback is veteran Colt McCoy, who was signed during the offseason. The 35-year-old has started 30 games over his 11-year career, including two last season with the New York Giants.