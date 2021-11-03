George scores 32, Clippers outshoot Minnesota in 126-115 win

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George had 32 points and eight assists, and Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 29 points as the Los Angeles Clippers found their shooting stroke in a 126-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. George shot 11 of 18, including 4 of 8 from long distance as Los Angeles had its best shooting night of the season and won its second straight game. The Clippers shot 60.3% from the field and made a season-high 21 3-pointers on 36 attempts. Anthony Edwards scored 29 points for Minnesota, which has lost four of five. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.