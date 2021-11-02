Backup QBs shine across NFL in Week 8

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

From Mike White’s memorable starting debut to Cooper Rush’s prime-time comeback, as well as a rare win for Geno Smith and a comeback by Trevor Siemian to beat Tom Brady, backup quarterbacks took center stage this past week in the NFL. White had the second 400-yard passing game for a player in his first start. Rush won his first start in prime time as well, while Smith got his first win in a game he started and finished since the 2014 season.