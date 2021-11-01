Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias rise from ashes of wildfire

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

SEQUOIA CREST, Calif. (AP) — Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias are rising from the ashes of a California mountain community devastated by wildfire last year. Sequoia Crest residents were joined by schoolchildren and a Michigan nonprofit last week to plant the little trees. The Archangel Ancient Tree Archive hopes the genes from two of the largest and oldest trees on the planet will protect their offspring from the perils of climate change. Extraordinary measures have been taken to protect the big trees from intense fires that wiped out more than 10% of their population last year. More sequoias died in fires this year, but the tally is incomplete.