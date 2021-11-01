Chargers announce plans to build new complex in El Segundo

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced plans to build new team headquarters and a training facility in El Segundo. The team said on Monday that it has reached an agreement with Continental Development Corporation and Mar Ventures, Inc. to construct the complex on a 14-acre site. The project still has to go before El Segundo’s city planning commission and is estimated to be completed by the spring of 2024. The Chargers would be the third Los Angeles franchise to construct their training complex in El Segundo, joining the Lakers and Kings.