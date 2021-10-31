Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 7:01 AM

Decades later, a new look at Black Panthers and their legacy

FILE PHOTO

By AARON MORRISON
Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — It once would have been unthinkable for a city to erect a monument to Huey P. Newton, the Black Panther Party co-founder who was feared and hated by many Americans. Members of the party were dismissed as racist, gun-toting militants. But the unthinkable has happened in Oakland, indicating that in 2021 some activists and historians are taking another look at the legacy of the Panthers through a less-freighted lens. It’s part of an effort to retell the Panthers story for a new generation and to see the Black Power movement take its place in history with other, less confrontational actors of the civil rights movement.

AP California

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content