Gun report prompts hundreds to briefly flee LAX terminal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities says a report of someone with a gun prompted hundreds to flee a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport and briefly grounded flights. The airport says about 300 people scrambled out of Terminal 1 at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after someone reported seeing a person with a gun. During the scramble, two people received minor to moderate injuries. The FAA also issued a ground stop for flights that lasted about two hours. Authorities say no shots were fired and no gun was found but two people were detained for questioning.