Facebook grilled by UK lawmakers making online safety rules

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have grilled Facebook and other tech giants over how they handle online safety. The questioning comes as European efforts to regulate social media companies gain momentum. Facebook’s head of safety said Thursday that the tech giant supports regulation and has no business interest in providing people with an “unsafe experience.” Representatives from YouTube, Google, Twitter and TikTok were also questioned by members of a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft online safety legislation. Governments on both sides of the Atlantic want tougher rules aimed at protecting social media users, but the United Kingdom’s efforts are much further along. A U.S. Senate panel also questioned YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat this week.