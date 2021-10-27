How live ammo got on set still a mystery in Baldwin shooting

By MORGAN LEE, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Accounts and images from court documents, interviews and social media postings have revealed much of what happened when actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on an Old West movie set in New Mexico. But a week after the Oct. 21 shooting, the key question remains unanswered: How did live ammunition wind up in a real gun being used as a movie prop, despite precautions that should have prevented it? Authorities say their investigation is continuing. But at a news conference Wednesday, they pointed to “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the set.