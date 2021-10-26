‘Home’ race just like Formula One season for Haas: A clunker

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As home races go, the U.S. Grand Prix went just like the rest of this season for Haas F1. It was a clunker. The only Formula One team owned by an American finished last again. Owner Gene Haas doesn’t seem disappointed in the race weekend or the season. He says he purposely saved cash to put into next year’s cars. He says he hopes his drivers learned from this season. And he resists calling Haas the “American team” and the suggestion he hire an American driver. Most Haas workers are in Europe, and his biggest sponsorship money comes from overseas.