Sloppy 49ers drop 4th straight, losing 30-18 to Colts

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A game that started with three straight scoring drives in the first quarter ended with a couple of interceptions by Jimmy Garoppolo. Now the question is where do the San Francisco 49ers head from here following a fourth straight loss. Garoppolo committed three of San Francisco’s four turnovers, the defense was flagged five times for pass interference and the 49ers lost 30-18 to the Indianapolis Colts.