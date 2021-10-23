Vanessa Bryant said LA sheriff promised to secure crash site

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow said she pleaded with the Los Angeles County sheriff to make sure no one takes photographs from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, and he reassured that the area had been secured. That’s according to a transcript of a deposition obtained by USA TODAY Sports in Vanessa Bryant’s federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County. She claims in court papers that she has experienced “severe emotional distress” because first responders took and shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s body. A message seeking comments from Villanueva has not been returned. The NBA star, his daughter and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were aboard crashed in the hills west of Los Angeles.