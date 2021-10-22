Dwight, AD downplay confrontation in Lakers’ loss to Suns

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul scored his 20,000th career point on the way to 23 points and 14 assists, and Devin Booker added 22 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 115-105 victory over the winless Los Angeles Lakers. Paul became the first player in NBA history to pair 20,000 points with 10,000 career assists while the defending Western Conference champions carved up the Lakers, who trailed by 32 points in the third quarter. LeBron James scored 25 points and Russell Westbrook had 22 as Los Angeles dropped to 0-2 so far in its reboot season despite playing decently in the first and fourth quarters.