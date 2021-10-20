Cargo backlog creates traffic headaches on sea and land

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bottlenecks at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have spilled over into a neighborhood where cargo trucks are clogging residential streets.. Last week the White House allowed the ports complex to become a 24-hour operation in an effort to break the logjam of container ships at the ports and reduce shipping delays that have interrupted the global supply chain. Since then, residents of the Wilmington area just north of the ports have complained that trucks are backed up in streets at all hours. On Tuesday, a container rolled off a truck making a turn on a narrow street, pancaking a parked car. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued an executive order that aims to ease the backlog.