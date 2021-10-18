Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West is now known only as Ye. A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name to just Ye, spelled Y-E, with no middle or last name. The 44-year-old petitioned the court for the change on Aug. 24, citing “personal reasons” for the change. He has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years. He tweeted in 2018 that he wanted the change saying, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”