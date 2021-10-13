Cisco plans $41 million office in Atlanta, hiring 700

AP California

ATLANTA (AP) — Cisco says it will expand its presence in Georgia by opening a new 700-employee office in midtown Atlanta. The California-based tech giant is investing $41 million to open in a massive complex developed on land owned by Georgia Tech. Cisco says it wants to focus on hiring more engineers and programmers from Atlanta colleges and universities. The announcement continues a series of tech-focused expansions targeting areas close to downtown Atlanta. Cisco says its office will open in summer 2022. Cisco bought equipment maker Scientific Atlanta for $7 billion in 2006 in what was then Cisco’s largest acquisition. The company already has offices in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs with 1,000 employees.