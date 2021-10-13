Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 12:45 PM

Cisco plans $41 million office in Atlanta, hiring 700

FILE PHOTO

ATLANTA (AP) — Cisco says it will expand its presence in Georgia by opening a new 700-employee office in midtown Atlanta. The California-based tech giant is investing $41 million to open in a massive complex developed on land owned by Georgia Tech. Cisco says it wants to focus on hiring more engineers and programmers from Atlanta colleges and universities. The announcement continues a series of tech-focused expansions targeting areas close to downtown Atlanta. Cisco says its office will open in summer 2022. Cisco bought equipment maker Scientific Atlanta for $7 billion in 2006 in what was then Cisco’s largest acquisition. The company already has offices in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs with 1,000 employees.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content