Published 6:47 PM

Idaho hangs on to defeat Portland State 42-35

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Zach Borisch threw for a touchdown on his only pass and ran for a touchdown, and Idaho built a big lead before holding on to defeat Portland State 42-35. Aundre Carter rushed for two touchdowns for the Vandals and Mike Beaudry threw a touchdown pass to Terez Traynor for 42 yards. Borisch started the scoring with a 2-yard run and found Dalton Cash behind the defense for a 46-yard score as the Vandals opened a 34-7 lead. But it was a Roshaun Johnson 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter that won the game. Davis Alexander threw for four TDS and ran for one to rally the Vikings. 

The Associated Press

