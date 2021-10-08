California adds ‘ghost guns’ to violence prevention orders

AP California

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is adding a secretive but growing class of weapons to those that can legally be seized under gun violence restraining orders. What also is known as a “red flag” law allows police along with family members, colleagues, employers and teachers to ask judges to take firearms from those they fear are a possible threat to themselves or others. A bill Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Friday includes what are known as “ghost guns” in the definition of what may be seized starting July 1, 2022. They are guns assembled from parts and so might not be registered or purchased through a dealer.