Doctor arrested in hit and run that killed nurse near Fresno

AP California

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A cardiologist has been arrested after a months-long investigation into a hit-and-run that killed a nurse who had stopped to help a crash victim on a highway. Authorities say 68-year-old James Leonard Comazzi was arrested Monday at his Sonora home on felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges in the death of 28-year-old Juliana Ramos. The nurse and mother of three was killed Feb. 10 while trying to help the driver of a car who had major injuries after a collision with a big rig on Highway 99 near Fresno. A phone message left by The Associated Press on a number listed for Comazzi was not immediately returned on Wednesday.