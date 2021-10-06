AP source: NHL investigates Kane for fake vaccine card

AP California

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is being investigated on allegations that he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. A person familiar with the investigation says the league is looking into whether Kane submitted a fake card. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been announced by the NHL. Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in both the United States and Canada, as well as against NHL rules.