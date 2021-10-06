After record streak, Cardinals undone by one hanging slider

AP California

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — That record winning streak in September meant little for the St. Louis Cardinals in a postseason that ended with one hanging slider. Alex Reyes served up a game-ending home run to Chris Taylor just after entering in the ninth inning, a drive that gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 victory in the NL wild-card game and sent the Cardinals home. Reyes, a 27-year-old right-hander, was summoned after T.J. McFarland walked Cody Bellinger with two outs. Bellinger stole second, Reyes fell behind 2-1 and Taylor sent a no-doubt drive 420 feet and several rows deep into the left field pavilion. St. Louis set a club record with 17 straight wins in September and closed with a 19-3 rush.