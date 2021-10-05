Skip to Content
Home not so sweet in NFL this season despite return of fans

By JOSH DUBOW
The fans are back, the crowds are loud, but home-field advantage still isn’t a factor early this NFL season. Road teams have won 33 of the 64 games over the first four weeks. That extends a trend that began in 2019 and continued through the pandemic-impacted 2020 season when games were played with few, if any, fans. The .484 winning percentage for home teams is the sixth-worst since the merger through four weeks of game action. This is the third straight season that home teams failed to have a winning record through four weeks, something that hadn’t happened before that since 1983.

