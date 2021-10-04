Nevada RB Taua, Kicker Talton named MWC players of week

AP California

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada running back Toa Taua has been named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week after he rushed for a season-high 124 yards on 12 carries to lead the Wolf Pack to their first road victory over Boise State since 1997. The senior from Lompoc, California averaged 10.3 yards per carry and scored twice from 12 and 22 yards in Nevada’s 41-31 win at Boise on Saturday. He also caught seven passes for 44 yards. Nevada kicker Brandon Talton also was named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week. He made all four of his field goal attempts from 33, 37 and twice from 38 yards.