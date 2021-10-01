Hagestad wins second US Mid-Am title, headed back to Masters

AP California

SIASCONSET, Mass. (AP) — Stewart Hagestad won his second U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship on Friday, holding off Mark Costanza 2 and 1 at windy Sankaty Head for a return to the Masters. The 30-year-old Hagestad, from Newport Beach, California, also won in 2016 at Stonewall, in Elverson, Pennsylvania, then was the low amateur in the 2017 Masters with a 36th-place tie. He also earned a spot next year in the U.S. Open. Hagestad led 5 up Thursday after the first 18 holes in the 36-hole match. The 32-year-old Costanza is from Morristown, New Jersey.