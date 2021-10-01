Astros’ edge for home field in playoffs cut with loss to A’s

AP California

HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Olson and Chad Pinder each homered and the Oakland Athletics beat Houston 8-6, cutting the Astros’ edge for home-field advantage in the AL playoffs. Houston leads the White Sox by one game for home field in their best-of-five Division Series matchup next week. The AL West champion Astros also own the tiebreaker after going 5-2 against AL Central champion Chicago this season. Pinder hit a solo shot in the fourth and Olson had a two-run shot in the sixth to increase Oakland’s advantage to 4-1. Pinder added an RBI grounder as the A’s scored four times in the eighth for an 8-2 lead.