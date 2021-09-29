US prison warden in California accused of inmate sex abuse

AP California

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — The warden of a federal prison in California has been charged with sexually abusing an inmate. The U.S. attorney’s office says Ray Garcia was charged last week. Prosecutors allege that he groped an inmate, asked others to strip naked and took nude photos of a prisoner at the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin in California’s San Francisco Bay area. He was placed on leave in July and it’s not immediately clear if he has an attorney. Authorities say one of his jobs at the prison was training new supervisors on how to prevent sexual assaults on prisoners. The arrest is the latest example of serious misconduct within the federal Bureau of Prisons.