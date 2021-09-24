Montas reaches 200 Ks, A’s pound first-place Astros 14-2

AP California

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas pitched two-hit ball over seven innings and became the first Oakland pitcher in 20 years to reach 200 strikeouts in a season, helping the Athletics pound the Houston Astros 14-2 to support their slim playoff hopes. Starling Marte had four hits and four RBIs as the A’s snapped a four-game skid. Oakland remained four games behind the Yankees for the second AL wild card, with the Mariners and Blue Jays also in the way. Matt Olson drove in four runs for Oakland. Chad Pinder added a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning.