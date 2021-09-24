Ex-deputy charged with stealing dead woman’s credit cards

AP California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Orange County sheriff’s deputy stole credit cards from a dead woman’s Southern California home and used them to make purchases from QVC and an automotive parts store. The charges come after ex-deputy Steve Hortz was previously indicted on multiple felonies in connection with breaking into the home of a dead man to steal more than $27,000 in guns and other items in July 2020. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Hortz’s second case in a news release on Friday. Hortz’s attorney said prosecutors have not turned over much information to them in the case.