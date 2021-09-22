Dodgers activate outfielder AJ Pollock off injured list

AP California

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder AJ Pollock from the injured list a day earlier than they were anticipating in order to have another position player on the bench. With outfielder Cody Bellinger going on the injured list and infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor dealing with a sore neck, the Dodgers elected to bring back Pollock on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. He’s been sidelined since Sept. 5 with a strained right hamstring. Pollock was expected to be available in a pinch-hit capacity Wednesday with plans to start in left field on Thursday.