Stabbing suspect killed by Signal Hill police officer

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Signal Hill police officer has shot and killed a man who attacked him with a knife. Officers got a report at around 1 p.m. Monday that someone had stabbed a man in a grocery store and run off. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a Signal Hill officer later spotted a man matching the description of the suspect and tried to stop him but the man pulled a large knife and attacked before he was shot. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man who was stabbed is in fair condition at a hospital.