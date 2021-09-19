Emmys: O-T Fagbenle rocks Nigerian look, Porter wears wings

AP California

By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez wore vintage Versace Atelier in teal in an homage to Old Hollywood, her hair flowing down her back, at Sunday’s slimmed-down Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Billy Porter worked large wings on his black trouser look, calling himself the ultimate fairy godmother. Coming less than a week after the wild and sometimes wacky fashion of the Met Gala, glamour was back at the Emmys. There were looks of soft pink and yellow and statement minis in bright sequins. O-T Fagbenle wore a traditional Nigerian look in red, and Nicole Byer stunned in custom Christian Siriano purple.