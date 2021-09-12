Healthy 49ers start strong with 41-33 win over lowly Lions

AP California

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Dre Greenlaw returned an interception for a touchdown to help the San Francisco 49ers score 17 points over two-plus minutes late in the first half and they held on for a 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions. San Francisco led 38-10 early in the fourth quarter and allowed Detroit to score 23 points in three-plus minutes to pull within eight points. The Lions turned over the ball on downs at the San Francisco 24 with 12 seconds left.