Dodgers’ Scherzer gets 3,000th K, near perfecto vs Padres

AP California

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer got his 3,000th career strikeout and took a perfect game into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 to complete a three-game sweep. Scherzer retired his first 22 batters before Eric Hosmer doubled to deep right with one out in the eighth. The crowd of 42,637 saluted Scherzer with a standing ovation after he finished the inning. The 37-year-old All-Star reached 3,000 career strikeouts in the fifth when Hosmer went down swinging. Scherzer struck out nine overall on 92 pitches. The three-time Cy Young Award winner threw an immaculate inning in the second with three strikeouts on nine pitches.