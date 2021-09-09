Chargers’ Slater, Washington’s Young get rematch in Week 1

AP California

By The Associated Press

Chase Young will go up against old rival Rashawn Slater when Washington hosts the Los Angeles Chargers in each team’s season opener. The AP Defensive Rookie of the Year has been dominant going back to his time at Ohio State. Slater at Northwestern was one of the few offensive tackles to hold Young in check in college during their 2019 showdown. Slater is expected to make his NFL debut for the Chargers after they drafted him in the first round. L.A. QB Justin Herbert goes into his second pro season and will be opposed by 17-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick who’s expected to start for Washington.