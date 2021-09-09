Campbell-led Lions host 49ers, aiming to prove people wrong

AP California

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell is taking over a team that isn’t supposed to win much this year and is leading a franchise as synonymous with losing as any in the NFL over the last several decades. The Campbell era in Detroit begins Sunday at home against the San Francisco 49ers. Campbell plans to prove people wrong and his players do, too. The Niners won just six games last season as injuries sent some of their best players to the sideline. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and defensive end Nick Bosa are back after missing much of last year with injuries.