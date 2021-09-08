Trial to start for man charged with role in deputy’s death

AP California

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A trial is set to start in Butte in the case of a 65-year-old California man who is charged for his alleged role in the shooting death of a Broadwater County sheriff’s deputy in May 2017. Lloyd Barrus is charged with accountability to deliberate homicide in the shooting death of Deputy Mason Moore near Three Forks. Barrus and his son, Marshall, then led officers on a 160-mile chase on Interstate 90 that ended in a shootout near Missoula. Marshall Barrus was killed by officers. Prosecutors say the father and son had anti-law enforcement views and often talked about going on a suicide mission involving police. Opening statements begin Thursday.