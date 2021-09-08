Staley, Herbert looking to get Chargers back into contention

AP California

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Heading into last season’s opener, Brandon Staley was preparing for his first game as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, while Justin Herbert was taking second-string snaps and adjusting to life in the NFL. Now, they’re together as the Los Angeles Chargers open against the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Staley is preparing for his head coaching debut, and Herbert is entrenched as the franchise quarterback after a record-setting rookie season.