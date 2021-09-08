Djokovic, Barty, Osaka, Gauff headline Indian Wells field

AP California

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty headline the entry list for the BNP Paribas Open. The tournament is set for Oct. 4-17 as it returns to the Southern California desert for the first time since 2019. The event was delayed last year and again in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Djokovic is seeking a record sixth title at Indian Wells. He’s already won the Australian, French and Wimbledon titles this year. Barty has won five titles this year, including Wimbledon. Naomi Osaka and teenager Coco Gauff also are entered.