Ex-NFL players plead guilty to health care fraud scheme

AP California

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says former NFL players Clinton Portis, Tamarick Vanover and Robert McCune have pleaded guilty in a nationwide health care fraud scheme. The Justice Department says Portis, Vanover and McCune admitted to defrauding a league program set up to reimburse medical expenses not covered by insurance for former NFL players and their families. McCune could be facing life in prison after the Justice Department says he orchestrated the scheme that resulted in approximately $2.9 million worth of false and fraudulent claims. Portis and Vanover each face up to 10 years in prison for their roles.