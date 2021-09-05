Tunisia tops Ivory Coast 78-75 to repeat as AfroBasket champ

AP California

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Former Dallas Mavericks center Salah Mejri has scored 22 points to help Tunisia repeat as African basketball champion in a 78-75 victory over Ivory Coast. The veteran squad included former UCLA star Michael Roll, a naturalized citizen who had 18 points and nine assists as Tunisia won its third AfroBasket tournament in the past 10 years. Senegal beat Cape Verde 86-73 in the third-place game earlier Sunday in host city Kigali, Rwanda.