Ohtani hits MLB-high 43rd HR, Suarez CG as Angels beat Texas

AP California

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 43rd home run and Jose Suarez pitched a five-hitter, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers. Ohtani connected for a three-run homer in the sixth inning, a 426-foot drive to right field to a chorus of “MVP!” chants. He homered on the same night Kansas City’s Salvador Perez homered twice to reach 40. Ohtani needs four more homers to match the franchise record of 47 set by Troy Glaus in 2000. Ohtani’s home run came a day after he pitched seven impressive innings to beat the Rangers 3-2.