Machado, Myers, Tatis homer in Padres’ 10-2 win vs. Astros

AP California

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado, Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. each hit an impressive two-run home run and Joe Musgrove had a solid outing against one of his former teams as the San Diego Padres beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 10-2. Tatis, who slugged his NL-leading 37th homer, also hit a go-ahead, two-run single during the four-run second inning for the Padres, who remain a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the NL’s second wild-card spot. Machado and Myers each hit a no-doubter in the seventh off Cristian Javier, and Tatis then hit a long drive off Josh James in the eighth.