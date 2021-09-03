De La Hoya pulls out of Sept. 11 fight, says he has COVID

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar De La Hoya’s return to the ring will have to wait after the fighter said he tested positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old De La Hoya was scheduled to fight on Sept. 11 against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view event from Staples Center in Los Angeles. It would have been his first fight since being stopped by Manny Pacquiao in 2008. The former boxing champion posted a video online of himself in a hospital bed, saying he caught the virus despite being fully vaccinated.