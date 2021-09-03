$2.7M award upheld against ‘predator’ landlord in California

AP California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California appeals court has upheld a $2.7-million award against a San Francisco landlord who allegedly tried to drive tenants out of a rent-controlled unit. The court last month upheld the award in a 2015 lawsuit filed by Dale Duncan and Marta Munoz Mendoza, who lived in the building with their daughter. The lawsuit contended that Kihagi harassed them for more than a year in an effort to force them out in order to obtain higher-paying tenants. Kihagi has faced many legal battles over her tactics, with the city attorney once calling her a “ruthless predator.”