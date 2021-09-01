Herbert, new coach Staley look to get Chargers back on track

AP California

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley have created plenty of buzz around the Los Angeles Chargers. Whether both can help lead a turnaround after two disappointing seasons remains one of the more intriguing questions in the AFC going into the Sept. 12 opener at Washington. Herbert looks to take another step forward among the league’s top quarterbacks after winning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season. He has an emphatic supporter in Staley, who was hired as coach in January after one season as Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator.