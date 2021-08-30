GOP’s Larry Elder looks for shock win in California recall

AP California

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is one of the nation’s most liberal states, where a Republican hasn’t won a statewide election in 15 years. But Republican Larry Elder has made a rapid ascent in his bid to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom if the governor is removed in the recall election. The radio talk show host is running on conservative credentials. He would would erase state vaccine and mask mandates, criticizes gun control and opposes the minimum wage because he says it tramples the free market. The embattled Newsom calls him more extreme than former President Donald Trump. Recall mail-in ballots were sent in August. The last day to vote is Sept. 14.