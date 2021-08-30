Giants’ Cueto out with cold, Wood tests positive for virus

AP California

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start for San Francisco against Milwaukee because of cold and flu-like symptoms, while fellow Giants starter Alex Wood tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms. Wood has headaches and a sore throat. Cueto, who has tested negative, was put on the COVID-related injured list. The Giants returned home from a road trip through New York and Atlanta with the best record in the majors at 84-46.