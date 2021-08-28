4 Marines from California among Kabul bombing victims

AP California

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four of the U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul were Marines from California. Officials released the names of the victims Saturday. Sgt. Nicole Gee of Sacramento was among those who died in the blast. Gee posted a photo on social media last week holding a baby in her arms at the airport and said, “I love my job.” The suicide bombing where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, including 11 Marines. The other three California Marines killed were from Rancho Cucamonga, Indio and Norco.